Controversial American comedian Dave Chappelle coming to Dublin in September

Controversial American comedian Dave Chappelle will play one gig in Dublin next month.

Tickets go on sale from 9am tomorrow morning, Wednesday, August 3, for the September 14 show, with prices starting at €67 including booking fee.

"Recognised as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Dave Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019,” a spokesperson for MCD Promotions said.

"Chappelle’s work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his ground-breaking sketch comedy television series, Chappelle’s Show, guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, most recently earning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021.”

Chappelle also won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, from 2018 through 2020.

In 2017, Netflix cited Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 as the most-viewed comedy specials ever released on the network.

The comedian has been involved in a number controversies in recent years, many which stemmed from jokes which he made about transgender people.

In May, the 48-year-old was tackled by a man who rushed him on stage while he performed at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival.

Chappelle has previously faced a backlash over comments in his Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

The comedian said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the importance of biological sex and women’s rights.

Last month a Chappelle show in Minnesota was cancelled just hours before he took to the stage following a backlash on social media from people offended by his material.

“The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater,” First Avenue venue wrote on Instagram.

“To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry.

"We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down.

“We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.

“The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.

“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring [sic] that, we lost sight of the impact this would have.

“We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback.”