Consumers react to Level 5 restrictions by spending less and saving more

CONSUMERS have reacted to the imposition of Level 5 restrictions by spending less and saving more.

New figures show that an additional €1.7bn was put into savings accounts in banks and credit unions in October.

This took total savings levels to a high of €123bn, as Irish people continue to have one of the highest savings ratios in Europe.

The Central Bank said this is the highest level of household savings recorded since it first started measuring savings at the start of 2003.

Households lodged €12.6bn more than they withdrew in the last year.

Separate figures from the Central Bank show that Level 5 restrictions led to a fall in spending on debit and credit cards and a drop in withdrawals from ATMs.

Total card spending, which includes ATM withdrawals, was 13pc below the same month last year.

Although the Level 5 measures impacted on spending, the extent of the impact was much smaller than in the initial restrictions introduced as part of the first lockdown in March and April.

But in October big falls in spending were recorded on restaurants and dining, as eating facilities were forced to close during the month.

Spending on accommodation was down almost 60pc in October when compared with the same month last year.

The restrictions prompted a shift to spending online. E-commerce expenditure was up nearly 19pc compared with October last year, the Central Bank said.

The total number of credit and debit card transactions fell in October from 128 million to 125 million.

Statisticians said the average spend on debit card transactions at point of sale was €42.26 each.

There were fewer transactions, but the average spend was higher.

The number of transactions with credit cards in October remained unchanged in comparison with September, at 12.5 million.

There was a 2pc decrease in average credit card spend, from €67.82 in September to €66.65 in October.

The average amount withdrawn per ATM transaction increased to €152 from €148 in September- the first increase observed since the high point in April of €165.

The latest monthly data for October captures the impact of nationwide Level 3 and Level 5 restrictions, introduced on 6 and 22 October, respectively.

Lower spending is being channelled into savings accounts for many.

Recent figures from the European Commission estimate that Irish people are saving almost 28pc of their disposable income this year, the highest among EU states.

Consumer lending increased by just €31m in October.

On an annual basis, repayments exceeded new lending by €533m over the year to October.

This represents an annual growth rate of minus 4.1pc, the Central Bank said.

Loans for house purchase increased in net terms by €97m in October.

This compares with a net increase of €102m October last year.

