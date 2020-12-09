Consumers not aware of loss of online buying rights due to Brexit

THERE is a lack of awareness among consumers about the impact Brexit will have on them when they are buying goods online from British websites.

The departure of Britain from the European Union means big changes to consumer rights and taxes for those buying from UK sites, according to the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission and the Revenue Commissioners.

But just 15pc of consumers are aware that buying from non-EU websites may attract higher taxes and charges, according to research conducted for the consumer production body.

And 42pc of consumers are not aware their consumer rights are set to change from January if buying from a UK site due to Brexit.

The Revenue Commissioners is warning people about the possibility of additional charges.

If the goods, including transport, insurance and handling, cost more than €22 you will have to pay Vat.

If the goods alone cost more than €150 you will have to pay customs duty and Vat.

Ray Ryan from Revenue’s customs division said there are three charging scenarios that online shoppers should consider when buying from a UK website from January 1.

“Firstly, online shoppers won’t face additional import charges when buying something for €22 (including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) or less.”

However, if the value of the goods, including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges, is more than €22, Vat is payable.

Thirdly, consumers will have to pay customs duty and Vat if the value of the goods is more than €150. This excludes shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges, Mr Ryan said.

If the Vat and duty has not been paid the purchaser must pay these charges to the carrier or postal service before the goods are delivered.

Mr Ryan gave an example of a sports shorts and socks priced at €55 on a UK website.

There will be a €10 shipping charge.

Vat will on the goods and on the shipping charge will bring the bill to €88.65, Revenue said.

Head of communications with the CCPC Doireann Sweeney also explained that consumers’ existing EU rights would no longer automatically apply when buying from a UK website post Brexit.

Ms Sweeney said it was important to check where the trader is located.

“EU consumer protection law gives Irish consumers the right to change their mind after they receive their purchases and other strong protections when buying online. At this point in time, these rights are also reflected in UK law, however from January consumers may find it difficult to enforce these rights in disputes with UK retailers.

Ms Sweeney said the research pointed to a need for consumers to check out the terms and conditions on the website they are buying from.

Online Editors