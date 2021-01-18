Construction workers at Kerry hospital given Covid-19 vaccine

Construction workers at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee were given the Covid-19 vaccine at the hospital, it has emerged.

The administration of the vaccine to the builders who are involved in a construction project at the hospital was ahead of psychiatric healthcare workers in the community and residents and a mental health facility, the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council was told today.

The hospital confirmed that 10 construction workers at the acute hospital were given the vaccine.

It said in a statement: “These workers are contracted staff on fixed-term contracts and have been on-site for the last few months working on the construction projects associated with time-critical Covid-19 related works in the hospital.

"These workers are required to work in clinical areas such as ED to carry out some of their work and would have also be required to carry out their work in areas within the Covid pathway of the hospital,” it added.

Former senator and now Labour councillor Marie Moloney called on the council to ascertain from the health authorities why it was staff and patients in the psychiatric service in Killarney were not on any vaccine schedule.

“Allegedly, some builders working in University Hospital Kerry have been vaccinated. Yet the psychiatric services in Killarney are not even on a schedule,” she said.

Staff and residents at a number of facilities in the community, including the Deer Lodge mental health facility in Killarney were not even on a schedule, she said.

Psychiatric and other staff on the frontline could not understand why builders were vaccinated and the staff were “not even on a schedule”, she said.

However, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris defended the hospital. The rates of transmission in an acute setting like a hospital was much higher than in other settings, and all workers including builders were exposed to this, she said.

“We should not be pitting front-line workers against frontline workers,” Ms Ferris said.

The HSE has indicated the psychiatric workers at Deer Lodge and the residents were being placed on a schedule and would be vaccinated shortly.

On Monday night a spokesperson for University Hospital Kerry said in a statement: “The vaccine was administered to the construction workers following the roll-out of the vaccine to the priority group of frontline staff. These workers remain on site as critical works in ED and Radiology continue.

"Vaccine clinics across the South/ South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) are administering the available supply of the Covid-19 vaccine and as of last Friday (16th January 2021) over 21,000 staff had been vaccinated across the South/South West Hospital Group.”

