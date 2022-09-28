Construction chief says concrete levy could add up to €3,000 to price of a new home

IHBA says concrete levy could add up to €3,000 to the cost of new homes. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A construction industry representative has warned that the concrete levy which was introduced in the budget yesterday will be passed on to customers.

Under the Government plan to offset the multibillion cost of the mica redress scheme, some concrete products – including concrete blocks – will be subject to a new 10pc surcharge.

The levy is expected to remain in place for several years as the Government struggles to fund the mica redress scheme, which could cost between €3.6bn and €4bn by the time it is completed.

Conor O’Connell is director of the Irish Home Builders Association (IHBA), which is the representative body for the builders of residential homes throughout Ireland.

He said the IHBA is still working out exactly how much the levy would add to the cost of new builds but it could be between €1,500 and €3,000.

"Obviously that depends on the type of site you're developing, the type of house you're building, the size of the house… but there is a cost and it’s a significant cost,” he said.

“There was no consultation in relation to the impact of this cost increase on the industry, what it would do for the consumer, how much extra cost for instance a first time buyer would have to pay to purchase their own home, I'm not sure if the regulatory impact assessment was carried over on the economic assessment in relation to the impact of this levy on the consumer.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Connell said industry representatives “understand the dilemma” the Government is facing to fund the mica redress scheme, but he argued that the concrete tax is “not a levy on the industry”.

“Really the way this will operate is with levy on the first-time buyer, a levy on the purchaser, it's a levy on someone trying to extend their home, it's a levy on approved housing bodies trying to deliver you know, affordable and social houses. So, the way it's operating at the moment is a levy on the consumer. Effectively, all cost increases, all input costs ultimately have to be borne by the consumer and this is our major concern in relation to this,” he added.

“I wouldn't accept it that very large profits being made by small and medium house builders right throughout Ireland. In fact, the opposite is the true... It's only been very recently where it's become commercially viable to construct houses for sale in many parts of Ireland, and the reason that it's been so marginal is because of the cost element of developing and that's not just to the construction costs, that's due to the regulatory costs and other taxes and levies that are imposed on the consumer ultimately, the first-time buyer and purchases of new homes.”