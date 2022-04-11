Construction and property groups asked to help identify empty properties for Ukrainian refugees

The construction industry has been asked by the Government to help identify vacant properties to house Ukrainian refugees.

Construction industry and property services representative groups today met with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, where industry support was discussed.

“A number of issues were discussed including industry support in the identification of appropriate and feasible empty buildings for refurbishment,” said a spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien.

Read More

The building industry may also be asked to help local councils to find dormant planning permissions as well as empty sites “for additional development”.

Options to prioritise labour and resources, as well as the best practices in “rapid construction and renovation” of existing buildings was discussed.

The emergency meeting took place to find solutions as the Government scrambles to house potentially more than100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks and months.

The spokeswoman said that meeting also discussed “options to harness private sector expertise, knowledge and skills to mobilise a nationwide response to the accommodation crisis”.

“Minister O’Brien was clear with representatives that all proposals would be given consideration and he thanked them for their strong support in the wider national effort,” said the spokeswoman.

Director of housing at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) James Benson said the meeting heard that there would be “very clear” challenges in building an additional over 30,000 homes.

“That in itself presents quite a clear challenge for Ireland to deliver on given that we’ve seen significant deficits on housing supplies,” he said.

Mr Benson said if around 500 refugees are arriving per day, this would mean 3,500 per week and that “it wouldn’t be long” before 100,000 people have arrived, potentially as soon as over the next six months.

He said old office blocks, student accommodation or religious buildings could be “repurposed and refurbished” to accommodate refugees.

The existing stock means that there is already water and power connectivity as well as infrastructure, such as roads or public transport.