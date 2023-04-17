Construction activity contracts shows signs of growth in jobs and orders

Most firms expect to be as busy or busier by this time next year

The latest BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index shows that inflationary pressures remained a factor in the sector. Photo: Getty Images

Construction activity in Ireland continued to contract last month, but there has been growth in new orders and employment, according to a new survey published Monday morning.

The latest BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also shows that there has been some easing of inflationary pressure in the sector.

The latest reading from the index stood at 49.5 in March. That’s lower than the 49.8 recorded in February. Any figure below 50 indicates contraction and any figure over 50, expansion.

The March figure is the sixth consecutive reduction in total activity in the sector. Activity in housing and civil construction remains in contraction, but the commercial construction sector grew last month.

But the tiny overall rate of decline last month could demonstrate the sector’s resilience in the face of challenges.

Respondents in the survey, conducted in conjunction with Standard & Poors Global, noted some strengthening in underlying demand conditions, with new projects currently under way and an increasing number of incoming enquiries, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate.

The rate of growth also accelerated from that seen in February. That has prompted continuing hiring, with employment levels having increased for each of the past three months.

Inflationary pressures remained a key headwind across the construction economy, notes the latest report. It adds that average input costs rose again last month and at a rate still strong by historical standards. But it notes that there were signs of improvement, with the pace of inflation resuming its downward trajectory and dipping to a 26-month low.

John McCartney, director & head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, said three trends have been evident in the first quarter of this year within the construction sector.

“Firstly, overall construction activity contracted, but marginally, and at a diminishing rate through the quarter,” he noted.

“Secondly input-cost inflation slowed markedly. Thirdly, every forward-looking indicator on the PMI dashboard switched from negative to unambiguously positive,” he said.

“Order books strengthened progressively through the quarter,” added Mr McCartney, with most construction firms expecting to be as busy or busier this time next year.