Conor McGregor’s plans for a large extension to his dealt a blow by Kildare County Council planners

Conor McGregor’s plans for a large extension to his home have been dealt a blow by Kildare County Council planners.

In a letter seeking revised plans for the proposal, planners said the proposed extension is “inappropriate” and contrary to the provisions of the Kildare County Development Plan in terms of rural design and extension development.

The planners said the proposal is inappropriate “by virtue of its proposed length, scale and massing”.

Architects for the former two-weight UFC champion must go back to the drawing board if they are to progress the plan.

The council has asked the applicant to take account of its views and submit revised plans in accordance with the Kildare County Development Plan.

The letter said “a comprehensive design statement is required to demonstrate to the planning authority how the proposal was devised and how the overall scale/massing and design have taken account and mitigated potential impacts the development would have on the receiving sensitive environment”.

The council also asked that the further information to be lodged include a visual impact assessment, particularly from adjacent properties.

It further wants information on any significant vantage points along the River Liffey and surrounding countryside, clearly illustrating how the proposed development integrates with its surrounding and existing development and does not present a negative visual impact.

No third-party objections have been lodged against the planned extension for the home close to the K Club.

The lodging of the planning application followed shortly after mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star McGregor topped a Forbes list naming him as the highest paid athlete in the world for 2020/21.

Forbes estimated that in the 12 months to the end of last May, the Dubliner earned $180m (€153m).

The figure includes $158m from various endorsements and the sale of a majority stake in his whiskey brand, Proper 12.

Planning files at Kildare County Council show McGregor’s partner, Deirdre ‘Dee’ Devlin, gave his personal assistant consent to seek planning permission on their behalf for works on the home.

McGregor acquired the property in a €3m deal in July 2019 from Albert Reynolds Jr, the son of the former Taoiseach.

The planning application submitted to Kildare County Council on behalf of McGregor and his partner outlines the planned significant alterations and additions to the house’s current configuration.

The proposed works include the demolition of the existing detached garage and the construction of a part-single, part-one-and-a-half-storey ex- tension to the front, side and rear of the property.

McGregor is also seeking to relocate the house’s tennis court and to build a partially sunken basement under it that would contain a car park and gym.

The application will become ‘live’ again after the revised plans have been lodged with the council.