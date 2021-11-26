| 3.1°C Dublin

Conor McGregor outlines plans to build a supermarket and homes on €19 million Dublin site

Paul Hyland

MMA star Conor McGregor has outlined his plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.

McGregor who owns multiple businesses - including Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey - has confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stones throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Earlier today he tweeted that the development would consist of; “Housing plus multiple amenities to be built on this amazing mega site, which sits sun facing adjacent the main city centre luas line. One amenity being a brand name supermarket! A stones throw from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin. As well as St. James hospital also.”

The MMA fighter paid up to €19 million for the site on the Davitt Road near where he grew up in Dublin 12, The Currency has reported.

It is understood McGregor will spend as much as €100 million developing the new residential quarter.

It comes as this week McGregor purchased the former Heidelberg / Miller building and SCR Garage sites for about €15 million, while he secured the adjoining Marble Arch pub for about €1.5 million.

Work is also continuing by his representatives to purchase another site which formerly housed a paint shop.

It is expected McGregor could build up to 300 apartments as well as other commercial units once he breaks ground on the development.

Planning permission for 188 build-to-rent apartments plus two commercial units and a public realm area has already been secured for the former Heidelberg / Miller building and SCR Garage sites.

Meanwhile, it is understood McGregor is hoping to develop part of this second site as social and affordable housing.

