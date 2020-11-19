| 6.3°C Dublin

Confusion over close contacts and hand sanitisers are here to stay – seven things we learned about how schools are adjusting to a post-Covid world

Teaching unions appeared at the Oireachtas Education Committee today

Katherine Donnelly, Education Editor

The Oireachtas Education Committee is running a series of hearings to get an update on the effects of Covid-19 on key areas of the education system.

Today it met the three teacher unions, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), along with Fórsa, which represents other school staff, and discussed a number of key issues.

The notion of closing schools early for Christmas is dead

