Confusion over close contacts and hand sanitisers are here to stay – seven things we learned about how schools are adjusting to a post-Covid world

The Oireachtas Education Committee is running a series of hearings to get an update on the effects of Covid-19 on key areas of the education system.

Today it met the three teacher unions, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), along with Fórsa, which represents other school staff, and discussed a number of key issues.

The notion of closing schools early for Christmas is dead

Committee chair Paul Kehoe expressed surprise at the idea and asked Michael Gillespie, general secretary of the TUI, where it had come from.

Mr Gillespie said TUI had merely been responding to press queries on foot of a proposals from a political party.

There was also a petition doing the rounds. He said the TUI had never demanded it. Having been raised by others, “all the TUI said was that it was worth considering”.

A child taken on a foreign holiday at Christmas will not be able to return to school on the first day of the new term

INTO general secretary John Boyle said no family who travels abroad over Christmas should be under the impression that they can send their child back to school on day one after the Christmas holidays. He said there was a need for more public awareness raising around this.

Contact tracing and testing in schools has improved since Halloween – but it's still not perfect



Many schools were on their knees in the run-up to mid-term break because of delays in the public health response in the event of a confirmed Covid-19 case in the school community.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said that issues are being dealt with more efficiently and effectively, but there were still problems at weekends when the Covid hotline set up for principals "doesn’t work as well” as during the week.

Principals along the border also face considerable challenges because of a “lack of joined-up thinking” between the HSE its Northern Ireland counterpart, the HSC, he said.

There is still confusion in schools about who is a ‘close contact’ of a confirmed case

HSE teams decide who is a ‘close contact’ and what follow-up action is necessary in terms of who needs to isolate.

The approach is not one-size-fits-all and even in two situations that, at face value, appear the same, the Public Health response can vary and will depend on a range of factors, including whether a confirmed case was in school during the infectious period.

It caused a lot of confusion in the first half of the term, and Kieran Christie, general secretary of the ASTI, said there is still some “mystification” about who was a close contact, though that was dissipating as the “quality of information improved”.

But he cautioned there was “still an enormous communications piece to be done”.

INTO’s John Boyle said the guidance on close contacts was there, but the key question was “is it being applied consistently?”

If there’s a big freeze, schools will have to close because of antiquated ventilation systems

The quality of ventilation, in older schools has become a big Covid issue: for many schools, keeping windows open is the only way they can introduce clean air, which is an seen as an important weapon in the fight against Covid.

TUI’s Michael Gillespie said ventilation and heating problems may force the closure of some schools. He wants the Department of Education to take the advice of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) to install air quality meters in every classroom “to ensure that student and teachers are not forced to teach and learn in freezing cold classrooms”.

Hand sanitisers in schools are probably here to stay

Widespread hand-sanitisation is likely to be here for the long term. The ASTI’s Kieran Christie said a lot of lessons were being learned that could be brought forward and the value of sanitisation might be one of them.

Andy Pike of Forsa, which represents special needs assistants (SNAs) and other non-teaching school staff, said there was no doubt that retaining sanitisation measures in schools would help with infection control.

Schools are still waiting for more clarity on Leaving Cert exams

The TUI’s Michael Gillespie welcomed the minister’s commitment to running the June exams but said teachers were still waiting for more clarity on the orals.

Using the subject of music as an example, he said the vast majority of student sang for the oral element of the exam and they need to know how those assessments will be carried out in the new year. The union also believes there should further adjustment to assessments and to curriculum content beyond those already made to compensate for time lost in schools due to Covid.

Fórsa has started buying face masks for its SNA members

Andy Pike said that this week the union had started providing a stock of surgical masks to SNAs who could not access this equipment within their school.

He said public health advice stated that face masks should be provided to SNAs where they could not maintain social distancing and where they were required to carry out intimate care for students.

But that led to a “ridiculous situation whereby an SNA works side by side with a student for over six hours but may then only receive the protection of a basic grade mask when taking the student to the toilet”.