Conditions perfect for Santa’s arrival with clear and cold night ahead

Frosty but dry and clear conditions are expected for Santa's arrival late tonight. Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Conditions are perfect for Santa’s arrival tonight as clear but cold conditions are expected nationwide.

Temperatures will dip below freezing in many parts of Ireland tonight, with minimum temperatures ranging from -3 to +1, but it will be largely dry and clear meaning Santa will have the perfect conditions to deliver presents.

The big man is expected to arrive after 10pm tonight but children are asked to be in bed early so he can drop presents off in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

Today will be a very clear day with good wintry sunshine for most counties this afternoon, however, a few passing showers are possible in western and northern coastal counties.

Read More

Highest temperatures will vary between 4 and 7 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Skies will be crystal clear tonight, granting Santa the perfect view of good boys and girls houses, but there will be widespread ground frost with the possibility of some icy patches as temperatures drop below zero.

Fortunately, the brakes are good on Santa’s sleigh as he is used to ice and snow in Lapland, and it will not cause him any delays.

Christmas Day will also be a bright and clear day meaning boys and girls will be able to pay with their new toys in their gardens tomorrow but they will have to wrap up well as it will be chilly tomorrow with top temperatures of five to nine degrees.

There will be a few patches of light rain about, mainly across Connacht and west Ulster during the evening, while patchy rain will move in from the Atlantic to affect northwestern counties.

St Stephen’s Day will bring rain and winds spreading from the north of the country to the south as the day progresses, with strong to gale force winds expected on Saturday evening.

Read More

Online Editors