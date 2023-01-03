Conditions in University Hospital Limerick are ‘inhumane’ according to consultant

The current situation at University Hospital Limerick is of “serious concern” and lends itself to “adverse clinical outcomes” according to a consultant.

Consultant physician Professor Declan Lyons said conditions at the hospital are “inhumane” and patient safety is at risk.

Management at UHL, the country’s most overcrowded hospital, declared a “major internal incident” due to “record high” attendances at its Emergency Department, on Monday, January 2.

A UHL spokeswoman said patients attending the ED with non-emergency care needs would face “lengthy delays”.

UHL has taken a number of emergency actions to try to address the worsening situation at the hospital.

Management have sent out an SOS call for off duty staff to come back to work to deal with the crisis.

“We’re seeing an extenuation of what we’ve been seeing for the last few years, which is chronic and persistent overcrowding in the emergency department,” Prof Lyons told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The conditions are inhumane, they’re not really appropriate for the evaluation of patients who are sick, the big worry we have at the moment is patients who are coming in sick into that environment are not being helped by the environment that we have to assess them in.

“One of the concerns I would have is the initial assessment that one does on a patient in many incidences in this day and age happens in the emergency department and it just isn’t possible to carry out an optimal clinical evaluation given the extent of the overcrowding.

“It’s a very serious situation in terms of patient comfort but also in terms of patient safety.

“I think it’s a serious, serious concern. I’m full of admiration for the junior doctors, nurses, attendants and everybody working in the A&E departments at the moment given the circumstances that they’re having to deal with.

“Most patients are literally on a trolly, that’s not the main issue, the main issue is the extent to which patients are actually crammed together side by side so that when you come to examine them you barely have room to get between one trolley and the next.”

Prof Lyons has worked at UHL for 25 years and said the situation has been bad “for a long time”.

“Winter illnesses are an unknown, but I think our problems specifically in Limerick dates back to around 2009 with medical reconfiguration when I think there was a very significant mistake made at that time when direct access to Ennis, Nenagh and St John's Hospital for emergency care was withdrawn,” he said.

“From that point on huge numbers of patients which normally would have gone to those hospitals were directed to UHL.”

Prof Lyons said there is no question that this type of environment lends itself to “mistakes and adverse clinical outcomes” for some patients.

“If you have 100 patients in the emergency department you can be absolutely guaranteed that five of those will be critically unwell and the first challenge is to identify the five that are sick,” he said.

“I think in an environment where there is significant overcrowding that process can become very, very tricky and is likely, I think, to lead to mistakes.”

The HSE’s chief operating officer Damien McCallion said care at some emergency departments across the country is “far from ideal for both patients and staff”.

Mr McCallion said there are nearly 1,500 people in hospital this morning with Covid, flu or RSV.

“The demand that we’ve seen is increasing and what we’re seeing at the moment is this unprecedented spike in relation to the three viruses, which has put us into the pressure points that we are in at the moment,” he said.

“That’s one of the key issues for us as we face into the next number of weeks, in overall terms while we grow capacity in terms of our beds and community staff we’re still seeing increased demand year on year with the growth in population.

“There’s no question that we need further investment in our healthcare system and in fairness that investment has been made in recent years.

“Where we are today is trying to work with the investments we’ve made over the winter period in areas like our private hospital utilisation and from this week we will be extending GP hours in certain practices.

“Each hospital has an escalation plan and if they see the attendances exceeding the available capacity in the hospital and difficulties in terms of discharge, they activate that which is what Limerick did yesterday.”

