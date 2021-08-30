Concern over small eels discovered in drinking water supply plant for Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow

The State environmental watchdog has expressed concern about the discovery of small eels in a treatment plant which supplies drinking water to around 10,000 people in Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow earlier this summer.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency reveals inspectors found “silvery creatures approximately 20 centimetres long” – which were believed to be eels – at the Carlow North Regional Public Drinking Water Supply located in Rathvilly, Co Carlow during a visit on June 23.

The audit was carried out after cryptosporidium, a waterborne parasite that can cause major illness including nausea and diarrhoea, had been detected in a water sample taken from the plant on May 11.

Inspectors from the EPA found eels resting on top of filters located in the plant which the environmental watchdog said highlighted how water extracted from the River Slaney for drinking supplies is not adequately protected against contamination.

“The presence of eels in the filters indicates that the intake screens are not effective enough in protecting the drinking water treatment process,” the EPA said.

It found the detection of cryptosporidium at the plant was properly notified to various authorities including the HSE to determine the risk to public health.

The EPA said the presence of the parasite was probably linked to a deterioration in the raw water quality recorded on the previous day combined with significant deficiencies at the treatment plant in Rathvilly.

However, Irish Water and Carlow County Council could not confirm the cause of the deterioration in the raw water quality on May 10.

Among the problems identified with the plant were a lack of online alarms and automatic plant shutdown in the event of an incident.

Others included filters which had not been replaced since the 1980s while sludge arising from the treatment process is not properly managed.

The EPA said a chamber housing liquid sludge – known as supernatant – needed to be cleaned as a matter of priority as there had been a large build-up of the material which presented a risk to the plant.

It recommended that the current recycling of supernatant should be discontinued following any upgrade of the plant as it can result in a concentration of “viruses, cysts and other undesirable particles” entering the water supply.

A monitor reading turbidity (discolouration of the water) at the plant was also found to give inaccurate and widely ranging readings.

The EPA said the lack of an alarm on the turbidity monitor to trigger an automatic shutdown of the plant potentially compromised the treatment processes for drinking water supplies.

Carlow County Council admitted a part of the plant containing clarified water where EPA officials found “significant amounts of algae” had not been cleaned in at least four years because of a health and safety issue.

The EPA said three reservoirs which are filled with treated water from the Rathvilly plant are not adequately inspected and maintained.

They are the Moate reservoir outside Rathvilly, the Brownshill reservoir on the outskirts of Carlow and the Ballyraggan reservoir in Kidlare.

Carlow County Council said it was unknown when the Brownshill and Ballyraggan reservoirs were last cleaned.

Irish Water said the plant is currently at an advanced planning stage for an upgrade which would address 22 high and very high risks it had identified in its drinking water safety plan for the supply in north Carlow.

Among issues identified by Irish Water was the inadequate removal of particles by filters in the plant

The EPA had added the Carlow North Regional plant to its remedial action list which identifies 53 high-risk water supplies in need of corrective action.