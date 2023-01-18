Concern as road deaths soar by 50pc in January

ROAD traffic fatalities have increased by 50pc in just the first three weeks of 2023.

Ireland recorded a 14pc hike in fatalities last year and safety campaigners warned that firm action now needs to be taken if repeated annual increases in road deaths is to be avoided.

Nine people have died on Irish roads in the first three years of 2023 - four pedestrians, three drivers and two passengers.

In contrast, just six people died over the same period last year, an increase of 50pc.

The rate of deaths this year is also up compared to 2021.

Road Safety Authority (RSA) chairperson, Liz O'Donnell, acknowledged that Ireland had to focus on reducing the number of serious accidents and fatalities if road safety goals were to be achieved.

"We have a shared responsibility to always be safety aware on our roads - and to pay special attention to motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians," she said.

"We simply must get back on track and reverse the increase in deaths.

"It means that all of us must accept greater responsibility when using the road and become custodians and champions for safety on the road.

"It also means progressing the 50 high impact and 136 supporting actions in the Road Safety Strategy. By doing this we can save lives and prevent injuries and put us on track to cut road deaths and serious injuries by 50pc by 2030.”

The RSA said tackling the issue of speeding on Irish roads was now a top priority for 2023.

However, road safety campaign groups warned that urgent action needs to be taken to increase Garda personnel in Roads Policing Units, enhance equipment for roads policing work, crackdown on anomalies within the driver licensing regime and rigorously enforce penalties for offending motorists.

PARC founder, Susan Gray, challenged the Government and RSA to act.

She pointed out that the issue of unaccompanied learner drivers, drug driving and motorists operating despite repeated failures to sit a driving test stand as an indictment of the system.

"The RSA is not helping to ease the already pressurised workload forced on members of the Garda Roads Policing Units by allowing extremely high numbers of learner drivers to continually drive on our roads without ever sitting a test," she said.

"The Government must tackle this chronic problem head-on by introducing a requirement in law for learner drivers to take a driving test before another learner permit can be issued by the RSA."

"The Irish Independent reported that over 38,000 learners are on a permit for between three to five years. Over 22,000 are on a permit for between six to 10 years. Over 27,000 are on permits for between 11 to 20 years."

"Read it and weep - our bereaved families who lost loved ones in crashes involving learner drivers have little confidence that the Government or RSA are serious in its attempts to end this practice."