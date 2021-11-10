Computing project predicted to supercharge Met Éireann forecasts

A new supercomputer will bring significant advancements to short-term weather forecasting, according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann has announced that it is to join forces with national weather services in Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands, to jointly operate this supercomputer, which is set to be operational by early 2023.

The new multimillion high-performance computer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be used to advance climate science research as we continue to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Read More

With global temperatures projected to increase further over the coming decades, weather patterns are expected to become more extreme and more challenging to forecast.

The four countries will jointly operate the supercomputer and it will provide more accurate and timely weather warnings that will allow our emergency services to prepare for potential impacts of severe weather.

It will be used to help people and communities make better decisions to protect lives, homes and businesses when impacted by extreme weather events such as heatwaves, flooding or heavy snow.

The supercomputer will also enable the agricultural sector to make earlier decisions to protect and better manage their crops and livestock.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said this initiative will help people to make better informed decisions to protect their home and property.

“As we continue to see the impacts of extreme weather from a changing climate both around the world and closer to home, it has never been more important to provide accurate and timely weather information.

“With Met Éireann uniting their scientific expertise and excellence in numerical weather prediction with the national weather services in Denmark, Iceland and the Netherlands, we will be able to provide more efficient and reliable weather forecasts and warnings to all our citizens to help them make better decisions to protect lives, homes and property,” he said.

The director of Met Éireann said this supercomputer will allow Ireland to better forecast high impact weather events.

Eoin Moran said: “The UWC-West supercomputer is the first step in a powerful collaboration between weather services in Europe which will allow Ireland to meet the growing challenge of forecasting high impact weather events with much greater confidence.”

“Our countries have a long history of working together in weather prediction research. Denmark, The Netherlands, Iceland and Ireland bound the northeast Atlantic area and are now combining resources to best predict the weather that impacts this region.

“This is particularly important in the context of the influence of climate change on the predictably of weather systems as the new supercomputer will allow for the incorporation of the most up to date weather forecasting methodologies,” he added.

The collaboration between Met Éireann, the Danish Meteorological Institute, Icelandic Meteorological Office and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, is part of the United Weather Centres-West initiative.

This is part of a broader collaboration between 10 national weather services in Europe, known as United Weather Centres (UWC), which plans to operate a common multi-national weather forecasting system by the end of the decade.