Complaint to PSNI over Joe Lycett joke was made by off-duty cop

Comedian investigated and cleared after routine during Belfast show upset gig-goer

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

A complaint to police about comedian Joe Lycett’s Waterfront gig in June was made by an off-duty PSNI officer, it can be revealed.

The officer attended the 33-year-old stand-up’s show before storming out and ringing through his complaint.

