Complaint to PSNI over Joe Lycett joke was made by off-duty cop

A complaint to police about comedian Joe Lycett’s Waterfront gig in June was made by an off-duty PSNI officer, it can be revealed.

The officer attended the 33-year-old stand-up’s show before storming out and ringing through his complaint.

He later attended a Belfast city centre police station to make an official statement.

The comedian was back in the headlines this week with Tory members reportedly demanded an apology from the BBC after Lycett mocked Liz Truss following her interview with Laura Kuenssberg on her new Sunday show.

He sarcastically applauded Truss, who won the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday, and shouted: “You smashed it, Liz.”

When asked what his “honest” thoughts were on Truss, Lycett said: “You said earlier I’m not Left or Right. I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokey comedians on the BBC.

“I’m actually very right-wing and I love it.

“I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

Following the awkward exchange on the newly-launched politics programme, the Daily Mail splashed with headline: ‘Now BBC comic mocks Liz Truss’.

The article also claimed there was “anti-Tory bias” in the corporation.

Labour MP Jess Phillips defended Lycett on social media: “I’m biased for sure, but refusing to take the deeply unserious performance and proposals from Liz Truss seriously showed exactly how seriously Joe Lycett thinks politics and the energy crisis is.

“His performance was better and more honest than Truss by a country mile.”

The funnyman performed at the Waterfront Hall on June 8 and 10.

The PSNI later confirmed it received a complaint after the first show.

However, it was not previously known this came from one of its own members.

The PSNI investigated and later said: “Enquiries were made and no offences were detected.”

Comedy fans who were at the show said the joke in question involved Lycett showing a Photoshopped picture of himself as a nude child.

The comedian explained he was told previously he couldn’t show it as it was a naked child — even though it was himself.

One audience member recalled: “So he asked if it was an adult male’s penis, would that be allowed, and he was told: ‘Yes that’s allowed’.” Lycett then revealed how he had a video editor change the clip and superimpose a large image of male adult genitalia over where his genitals would have been.

A source said “The peeler got up, went outside and called police to complain about ‘pseudo sexual images of children’.

“He was told to attend Musgrave Street if he so wished.”

However, the PSNI quickly concluded no offences had been committed.

Afterwards Lycett described the police complaint as “so funny”, adding it has been “great fun to watch it all unfold”.

Speaking about the controversy on BBC’s The One Show, he said he thought it was “quite extreme” the police were called in over the matter.

“It is not racist, it is not homophobic, it is not misogynist, it is just silly,” he said.

“I can see someone who would be a bit uptight would be cross about it.

“I found the whole thing so funny and when the police rang I was ready to go to court.

“I think it is so funny the police got involved.

“It has been great fun to watch it all unfold.”

Audience members who spoke to the Belfast Telegraph at the time were divided on the episode.

“It was really funny but a lot of people were shocked,” one of them said.

She added she thought “the whole show was hysterical start to finish, very creative and funny, a much-needed relief in the current climate”.

“I think the person who reported it needs to get a better understanding on what comedy is.”

However, not everyone agreed. Another man said he regretted going to the show and the joke in question “actually caused several people to leave”.



