Complaint sent to ITV ‘on behalf of Meghan Markle’ following Piers Morgan’s mental health comments

A formal complaint has been filed to ITV on behalf of Meghan Markle following former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan’s recent comments surrounding mental health.

According to ITV’s Royal Editor, it is thought to have been sent to the CEO of ITV.

The complaint is said to have raised concerns over how Piers’ words might have affected those who have issues with mental health, as well as those who might be contemplating suicide.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her struggles with mental health in an interview last week.

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more. That was a clear, real, frightening and constant thought,” Ms Markle said, telling Oprah that she had asked for help with these thoughts. But the Duchess was told it wouldn’t be a good look for such a senior member of the monarchy.

In response to this, Piers said: “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

These remarks caused a huge backlash, with the British media watchdog Ofcom launching an investigation after receiving over 40,000 complaints. It is believed ITV wanted Piers to apologise for his remarks.

Appearing on television the next day, he said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.”

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

Later in the day, after a discussion on air with his colleague Alex Beresford about the Duchess, Piers left the ITV set. He has since left Good Morning Britain and will no longer be hosting it.

