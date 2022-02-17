‘Compelling case’ for internal garda disciplinary investigation into whistleblower, Disclosures Tribunal hears

Baiba Saulite was shot dead at her home in Swords, Co Dublin, in 2006 and no-one has been convicted of her killing.

THERE was a compelling case to institute an internal garda disciplinary investigation into a garda whistleblower, a former assistant commissioner has told the Disclosures Tribunal.

"I thought it was really compelling," retired former Assistant Commissioner Michael Feehan said today.

The tribunal, which is sitting in Dublin Castle, is examining claims by Sgt William Hughes, now retired, that he was targeted within the gardaí for claiming there had been a "systems failures" within the force in the run up to the murder, in September 2006, of mother-of-two Baiba Saulite.

Ms Saulite was shot dead at her home in Swords, Co Dublin, and no-one has been convicted of her killing.

The Garda Síochána deny all of the allegations of Sgt Hughes, who made a protected disclosure about Ms Sauilte and various matters relating to her dealings with the gardaí.

Mr Feehan was chief superintendent in Store Street Garda Station at the time of her killing.

He was asked by former Assistant Commissioner Al McHugh to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the level of knowledge within the gardaí at the time of Ms Saulite's death regarding her fears for her safety.

Ms Saulite had given a hand-written victim impact statement to two gardaí based in Swords – Sgt Hughes and a colleague, Garda Declan Nyhan – on September 14, five days before she was shot dead.

Ms Saulite had been involved in a protracted custody battle over her children, her car had been burnt out, her solicitor had been threatened and threats had been made against her.

In her draft victim-impact statement, she referred to fears she had for her safety because of threats from a man whom the tribunal has directed can only be identified as Mr A.

Sgt Hughes put Ms Saulite's victim-impact statement, written in draft form on Great Southern Hotel Dublin Airport headed notepaper, into his station locker and says he did not read it. It was obtained by senior gardaí after Ms Saulite's murder.

Mr Feehan told the tribunal he asked his colleague, Detective Inspector Christy Mangan, of Store Street, to conduct the fact-finding inquiry as to the level of knowledge within the gardaí in relation to threats against Ms Saulite.

Det Insp Mangan reported back on December 22, 2006, to the effect that Ms Sauilte's victim-impact statement was such that it could not be used by the garda to prosecute a case.

His report noted that Sgt Hughes and Garda Nyhan had "completed a complex investigation in a very professional manner".

Counsel for the tribunal, Diarmaid McGuinness, SC, said to Chief Supt Feehan that it had been stated this was a complete exoneration of Sgt Hughes and asked would he agree with that.

"No, I would not," said Chief Supt Feehan.

He said he would have expected that such information as was in Ms Saulite's victim-impact statement would have been made known to the local superintendent, but this didn't happen.

He said Sgt Hughes had been aware of all recorded incidents and garda intelligence relating to Ms Saulite.

"He also was given some information by her, at the meeting of [September] the 14th, which was of great relevance in my mind, and he also had this draft victim impact statement," Chief Supt Feehan told the tribunal.

"So, all in all, there was a very significant amount of information that Sgt Hughes had and he was an experienced and capable policeman."

To say that he had no reason to believe Ms Saulite had fears for her safety "was something that jarred with me", he said.

On foot of Det Insp Mangan's report, he wrote his own report for Ast Comm McHugh in March 2007 and recommended a "full investigation" take place. It was proper that this would focus on Sgt Hughes and Garda Nyhan.

Given the information to hand, "some action" needed to be taken, Chief Supt Feehan told the tribunal.

Asked what he meant by a full investigation, he replied: "I believed there was a compelling case to institute disciplinary proceedings."

These were discontinued in 2009 when it was concluded there was no evidence of "the existence of a real and immediate risk to the life of Ms Baiba Saulite" and, had Sgt Hughes read her victim impact statement, it was "unlikely that the contents could be interpreted as a real and immediate risk" to her life.

Asked by Michael Lynn, SC, counsel for Sgt Hughes, why, when he recommended a "full investigation" into Sgt Hughes and Garda Nyhan, he did not use the word "disciplinary", Chief Supt Feehan said "there was no particular reason".

However, he would have been "absolutely surprised" had Ast Comm McHugh not ordered a disciplinary investigation.

"I understood the recommendation I was making. And, given the action he took, he understood as well,” the witness said.

Mr Lynn suggested that knowledge of Ms Saulite's fears of the threats to her was known by a number of gardaí.

"All this information was out there and known to lots of officers," he said, asking why there was no action taken against any of them.

Chief Supt Feehan replied: "Other people had some of the information but nobody else had the particular information given to Sgt Hughes and Garda Nyhan by Ms Sauilte on the 14th, and nobody else had the victim-impact statement."

The tribunal continues tomorrow when counsel for Sgt Hughes will continue his cross examination.