Company promises e-scooters with technology to stop riding on footpaths

Irish Olympic hockey players Nicola Daly and Lena Tice trying out the e-scooters for the first time

A US company which plans to enter the scooter market in Ireland says its electronic scooters will automatically prevent dangerous use such as riding on footpaths.

New regulations to formally allow the use of e-scooters are being worked on by the Government.

The move is likely to result in a number of international firms targeting commuters, particularly in urban areas.

One of them, US transportation robotics company, Superpedestrian, say it has developed the world’s first and only technology that stops a scooter from riding on the footpath in real time.

It has also developed a system which will reward users who ride safely with cheaper journeys and those who do not will have targeted education sent to direct to their mobile phones.

The company, which is based in Massachusetts, is investing €15m in Ireland and intends to employ up to 100 people in the next 12 months.

Superpedestrain’s policy director for Ireland and the UK, Jean Andrews said micromobility should be for all of Ireland, not just Dublin.

“We hope to introduce the first system to Ireland which not only detects many dangerous behaviours but prevents them, all whilst being incredibly friendly to the environment,” she said.

The Superpedestrian scooter includes features such as, a 135kg load rating, three independent brakes and a long-range battery which lasts for 98km,

Based on its size, Dublin city could expect to have up to 3,000 e-scooters