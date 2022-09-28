Company part-owned by Bono among those to successfully oppose planed Dalkey apartment scheme

Bono has a one-third share in Clós Nua, which is behind plans to regenerate the Tramyard site in Dalkey. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA

A company part-owned by Bono has won a planning battle in its opposition to a planned apartment scheme for Dalkey.

It follows Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council refusing planning permission to Elaine Wann for a three-storey, eight unit apartment scheme on Dalkey’s Castle Street.

The proposed apartment scheme would be adjacent to the Tramyard site which is owned by Clós Nua.

The U2 frontman has a one third share in Clós Nua that is behind plans to regenerate the Tramyard site and in an objection to the council, the firm claimed that the Wann apartment plan would ‘devalue’ the Tramyard site.

Now, in a comprehensive refusal, the council told Ms Wann that her apartment scheme "would seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of property in the vicinity".

The council pointed out the planned development is located within the Dalkey Village Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and said the overall design of the proposed development, particularly the proposed mansard type roof “would be wholly inappropriate in the context of the historic village, would be visually intrusive and would set an unfavourable precedent”.

The Council said adapting the buildings in the manner proposed “fails to take account of the context and fails to enhance the Dalkey Village ACA”.

The Council added: “Furthermore, the proposed development would not integrate sympathetically or respectfully within the historic fabric of the streetscape. Therefore, the resultant scale, massing and design of the proposed roof form are considered unacceptable.”

The planning authority concluded the proposed development would detract from the character of the existing subject buildings, and surrounding streetscape and visual amenity of the area.

The objection lodged by Bono’s Clós Nua was one of five third party submissions lodged concerning the scheme.

The council planner’s report said the “recommendation for refusal may address the bulk of the third party concerns”.

The council refused planning permission after the local authority’s conservation officer recommended a refusal stating that the scheme “fails to contribute in a positive manner to the built character and form of Dalkey”.

Clós Nua secured planning permission to redevelop the former Trasmyard site in the centre of the south Dublin village in August 2021 in the face of stiff local opposition.

Consultants for Clós Nua - part owned by Bono and Belfast-born hotelier and property developer Paddy McKillen Snr - claimed the eight unit apartment scheme next door at 16/17 and 18 Dalkey’s Castle Street is “unacceptable”.

Clós Nua purchased the Tramyard site for a reported €3m to allow the regeneration plans to be lodged.

Planning consultant for Clós Nua, Suzanne McClure of Brock McClure claimed the apartment scheme “represents significant overdevelopment that is entirely disproportionate for this small infill site”.

Ms McClure claimed the apartment scheme would ultimately devalue the Tramyard site and adversely impact its vitality and viability along with that of Castle Street.

In its submission on behalf of the Tramyard owners, Ms McClure told Council that “construction on the (Tramyard) project is due to commence in the near future”.

Ms McClure claimed the scheme will have a “disproportionate impact” on the Tramyard site.

Ms McClure said the scheme “is inappropriate, presents overdevelopment and is incongruous in the context of surrounding buildings”.

Ms McClure argued the scheme “would constitute a form of development out of character and unsympathetic to its location in a Conservation Area in the centre of the Heritage Town of Dalkey”.

Ms McClure claimed as a result of the “overbearing nature” of the apartment plan proposal, the Tramyard site at 16a Castle Street “will experience a significant loss of amenity and privacy”.