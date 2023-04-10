Community rallies to help brave teen battling rare form of cancer

A campaign has been launched to help an Irish teen diagnosed with a rare form of cancer to secure the special treatment she needs which is only available in the Netherlands.

Katelyn Bracken (17), from Farranree, in Cork, was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of cancer called paraganglioma/pheochromocytoma.

This is an exceptionally rare form of cancer where tumours form on the carotid artery, along nerve pathways and in the endocrine system, usually in the head and neck.

However, they can also develop in the torso.

Katelyn underwent treatment for the condition but, last September, was told the cancer had returned after she complained of pain in the area where it was first diagnosed.

Last month, Katelyn was told that a number of tumours had been identified by scans - but these were inoperable because of their number and their location.

Several of the tumours are in critical areas so ordinary surgery is not possible.

However, a specialised form of treatment for the condition was developed in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The North Presentation student has inspired everyone with the courage and determination she has displayed in battling her condition.

Her father, Stephen, admitted they were devastated with the diagnosis last autumn - but are determined to do everything possible to help and support Katelyn in her fight for health.

Mr Bracken said his family were left speechless by the fundraiser which has been backed by local schools, GAA clubs and community groups.

"It has been absolutely overwhelming," he said.

"To see how kind and generous people have been - it is unbelievable."

Mr Bracken said everyone has been inspired by Katelyn's courage and how she faces each new challenge with such determination.

To ensure Katelyn receives the treatment she desperately needs, her family are now prepared to move to the Netherlands to allow her to attend the Rotterdam hospital involved.

However, friends, neighbours and family have now rallied to their aid given the enormous costs that the family now faces.

Friend Ber Brady launched a special GoFundMe campaign for Katelyn's family to help them defray the costs they face.

"Their costs will accumulate quickly between accommodation, meals, etc. While they are in Rotterdam, Katelyn’s younger siblings, Danielle and Kaiden, will be looked after by family here in Cork," she said.

"We are trying to make life a little easier financially for Katelyn and her family while they go through this again. Any help will be massively appreciated."

A special GoFundMe campaign was launched with the aim of raising €50,000.

Incredibly, in the space of just four days the campaign had almost reached one third of its goal with over €13,000 donated by 80 supporters.