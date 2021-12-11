Community left ‘heartbroken' after boy (12) killed in road collision

A community has been left heartbroken after a child died following a crash in Co Antrim.

Aaron Webb (12) passed away in hospital following the road traffic collision, which occurred on Friday afternoon on the Lisburn Road, outside Glenavy.

Aaron, who was from the Greater Lisburn area, was a pedestrian, and the collision involved a van, police said.

Sergeant Braiden said: “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Aaron was transported to hospital but, sadly, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

“The collision took place at approximately 3.30pm. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in

the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1069 of 10/12/21.”

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said it was “heartbreaking news”.

He said: “This is a horrific tragedy - words can’t convey the unimaginable pain and agony the family will be going through.

“My heart goes out to the entire family circle. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time of loss.”