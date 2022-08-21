An 18-year-old pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The man was treated at the scene at Cappamore and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving a car and pedestrian on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Martin Ryan said it is a tragedy and the entire community is devastated.

“We had the local agricultural show here yesterday it was back after three years with Covid and everyone had a fantastic day, but it was absolutely numbing news this morning,” he said.

“After such a high yesterday to be met with such a tragedy, it’s absolutely mind numbing, and everyone is heartbroken for the family.”

Fine Gael councillor Gerald Mitchell offered his condolences and said the family are very well-respected members of the community.

“I want to offer my sincere sympathies and prayers to the family. It’s a very sad day particularly after the Cappamore show,” he said.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda Station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.