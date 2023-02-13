Community groups can now apply for support from the €3.8m RTÉ Toy Show Appeal fund

Local groups and organisations across Ireland are being encouraged to apply for support from the €3.8m RTÉ Toy Show Appeal fund.

A community round of grant applications has been opened via Community Foundation Ireland (CFI) to help address health, wellbeing and promote play and creativity.

An earlier application process for larger impact grants to national and regional organisations has now closed.

All successful applicants will receive support in the early summer.

Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ, said: “The Late Late Toy Show not only celebrated some of Ireland’s most amazing children, it created enough money to help change the lives of children across the island of Ireland in the months ahead.

“The funds raised are a testament to our audience’s generosity and their passion to help children. These grants will be a lifeline to many different charities and to everyone that donated to make this possible, a huge thank you.”

The areas of need have been identified by the Community Foundation and its relationship with 5,000 community and charitable organisations, child advocates and the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show team.

The fund has been established to fulfill a commitment to viewers that children in every part of the country will benefit from their generosity, the CFI stated.

Denise Charlton, chief executive of CFI, said: “Empowering generations is at the very heart of our equality mission. The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal has established itself as an integral part of securing our goal that children across Ireland should have the best possible start in life.

“Since the first appeal three years ago more than €17m has been raised.

“Informed by those working on the ground in communities and leading experts on children’s rights, (the appeal) continues to address the most pressing needs facing children and their families.

“Young lives right across Ireland have been transformed by the huge generosity of viewers.”

Ms Charlton added that a process of transforming public generosity into “action” is “well underway” with the opening of the community grant applications.

The next step was to ensure the “hopes and wishes of viewers are realised,” she added.

Applications for this later round of applications will close on March 10.

Last year projects in every county were supported with 1.1m children benefiting from the fund.