Community air ambulance deploys new chopper capable of flying Malin to Mizen in just 90 minutes

Former patient Clodagh Lynch joined the crew of the Irish Community Air Ambulance as its new helicopter went into service. It’s the fastest civilian helicopter in the world. Clodagh travelled in the previous helicopter from Bantry to Cork University Hospital after she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Pictured are, from left: Paul Traynor, Advanced Paramedic; Donagh Verling, Chief Pilot and James Ward, Advanced Paramedic. Picture: Brian Lougheed

A YOUNG woman who owes her life to the Irish Community Air Ambulance helped officially launch its gleaming new helicopter - the fastest civilian chopper now in operation in Ireland.

The charity heli-med service has responded to almost 1,000 incidents from its Cork base since it was established in July 2019, saving hundreds of lives.

Clodagh Lynch (20) from Bantry in west Cork was one of the first to admire the new helicopter which arrived at its Rathcoole base outside Millstreet.

The student suffered a cardiac arrest on May 30 2020 and the chopper was at the scene within 13 minutes to rush her to hospital for life-saving treatment.

“Once I was stabilised, I was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. I spent six weeks recovering before I was allowed home. I believe that only for the quick actions of the air ambulance crew supported by other emergency responders I wouldn’t be here today," she said.

"The ICAA is an invaluable service. It really is wonderful to be here today to finally meet the crew who treated me that day and to see the new helicopter which I know will continue to make a difference to the lives of people who find themselves in an emergency situation like I did.”

The charity has now deployed a new Leonardo 109S chopper which is the fastest civilian helicopter in the world.

From Thursday (June 24), the new helicopter will go into service.

Capable of cruising at 300 kmh, it is capable of flying the length of the country from Mizen to Malin Head in a little over 90 minutes.

The same journey would take eight hours by road.

ICAA chief executive Mícheál Sheridan said the service is making a difference between life and death for so many people.

“We are often called to the most serious of incidents, in these situations where you’re dealing with a critical patient, the small gains can have the greatest benefit to the patient’s comfort and outcomes," he said.

"This new helicopter offers more speed but it also has additional room at the rear. That means that we can transport adult patients more comfortably and we also have space for an additional medic on board, if necessary.”

ICAA works in tandem with the National Ambulance Service and brings patients to the hospital that best suits their life-saving needs.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin and Cork University Hospital (CUH) are the two major centres for the provision of trauma care in Ireland.

“In recent weeks we’ve airlifted seriously ill patients to both CUH and the Mater during one shift," Mr Sheridan said.

"That highlights the speed and versatility of our service. We’re also called upon to transport paediatric emergency cases to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Our new helicopter has more space for the parents of children who may need to be transferred over long distances to Dublin and will be able to get them there that bit faster."

Unfortunately, the new aircraft will impose additional operating costs.

It is expected to cost €1.55m to run this year and relies entirely on fundraising.

Each mission costs an average of €3,500.