Comedian Tommy Tiernan hits out at Simon Coveney's announcement of €50m Irish aid funding - 'it's not enough'

Tommy Tiernan meets Abshro Adan Mohammad and Faduma Adan Abdi in Trócaire’s health outreach centre in Dullow, Gedo Region, Somalia. Picture by Miriam Donohoe

Comedian Tommy Tiernan has criticised the Government’s contribution of €50m to tackle malnutrition in the Horn of Africa, saying “it’s not enough”.

Yesterday evening, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney announced that Ireland made the financial commitment in response to a call from the US humanitarian relief agency, USAID, and Unicef.

Unicef, the UN’s children’s fund, and USAID launched the urgent response initiative which aims to improve the wellbeing of millions of children.

The US has contributed €200m to the programme, while a call went out for other nations to pledge a further €250m.

Announcing Ireland’s contribution, Minister Coveney said the international intervention “will save lives”.

"Ireland pledged €50m today, in partnership with USAID and Unicef, to respond to child malnutrition on the Horn of Africa,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

"A famine is almost certain as a result of drought, poverty and conflict. This will save many children’s lives.”

However taking to social media this morning, RTÉ chat show host Tiernan said the funds that have been pledged fall short of what is needed, and “if they wanted”, first-world leaders could eliminate starvation in the developing world.

Mr Tiernan has recently returned from a trip to Somalia with the Irish Emergency Alliance.

“This is what they do, they bamboozle the public with numbers and figures and charts, the truth behind these statistics is that it’s not enough money and they know it’s not,” he said.

“They could give what’s needed if they wanted, they could address global food structures at the UN.

“If they wanted, they could address crop dependency and market interference if wanted. They don’t.

“The money is there, a Fine Gael Government first promised in 1974 to give 0.7pc of G.N.I (gross national income) in Overseas Development Aid… we’re still waiting and a child will die today of hunger.”

Writing the in the Sunday Independent, on September 18, Mr Tiernan detailed his experiences of meeting people on the ground who were facing starvation.

He visited a camp of “tens of thousands of people” whose “crops had failed and their animals had died”.

“Hundreds of thousands of children may die before the year is out and they will all be victims of logistics. There is food, there just isn’t the global will to get it to them. Governments have other priorities,” he wrote.

“The Government of Ireland has for years broken its promises."

He said that in 1974, the government pledged to give 0.7pc of our gross national income to overseas aid.

"Successive governments have all made the same commitment but yet here we are 48 years later and still no delivery. Germany does it, Sweden does it. Norway and Denmark do it — 0.7pc.

“That would be enough. It doesn’t sound like a lot, does it? It seems like such a small amount, yet the work that money can do is colossal. It can stop needless suffering and death.”

He added: “The people of Ireland can be proud of the work that Trócaire is doing in Somalia. Proud of the fact that after the civil war in 1993 when every other humanitarian organisation left Somalia, Trócaire stayed. Stayed and set up hospitals, stayed and set up schools. Stayed to such an extent that the people of western Somalia refer to Trócaire as “our mother”.

Let "the Government of Ireland now do something that we can also be proud of,” Mr Tiernan said.