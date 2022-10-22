Comedian Jason Byrne recalls the time he asked King Charles III to ‘go for a drink’

Comedian Jason once broke Royal protocol by asking King Charles III, then Prince Charles, if he wanted ‘to go for a drink’.

The Dubliner tells the story on this week’s episode of Angela Scanlon's chat show, Ask Me Anything, which airs tonight.

Byrne said he has met King Charles on two occasions at the Royal Variety Show, and the first time he “died on me arse” during his stand-up performance.

The second time he was asked to perform, he swung across the stage on a “wrecking ball like Mylie Cyrus,” he said.

When the show ended, Byrne said he was “lining up” with the other acts to meet the future King.

After exchanging pleasantries with Charles and Camilla, he asked the Prince to meet for a drink, but was told that Camilla would be more willing.

“I went, ‘do you fancy a drink later on?’ He looks at me and he goes, ‘I won’t but she will’,” Byrne said.

Now 50, the comedian opened up about his personal life, health issues, and his late father who he called “Paddy Lama”.

His father Paddy passed away in February 2020, and Byrne said over the coming months people his father’s age would approach and say his dad “wouldn’t have liked to be around now” because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“I said, ‘I’m pretty sure he would have preferred to be alive though’,” he said.

Byrne told how during his early stand-up days, his father was reluctant to come to his shows in case anyone heckled his son. One of the few shows his dad went to, he came backstage afterwards and looked flustered.

He said it later turned out that his dad had pulled a heckler out of a seat punched him and the bouncers had to drag him off.

He recalled how, overall, his father had a relaxed attitude towards life and death and how he used to say: "If you worry you die, if you don’t worry you die anyway, so why worry?"

Byrne also shared how he has five stents in his heart. He said when tells UK audiences about his heart procedure he gets “sympathy”, whereas Irish audiences just want to know “if you nearly died”.

The comedian is joined on this week’s show by singer Erica Cody who talked about the success of her recent single Love Like This.

Ms Cody discusses the discipline she got from playing basketball as a teen, her second place finish on Dancing with the Stars, her tortoise obsession and her pet tortoise named "Biggie".

The singer, who will soon travel to Los Angeles for the first time to work on a musical collaboration, added: "Other people don't make things happen for you - you have to go get them yourself."

Also featured on tonight's show is Countdown start Rachel Riley.

