Two college lecturers have been caught online discussing their students.

They hadn’t turned off their cameras and microphones while they were in sensitive consultations about student assessments.

Now the views of two Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) lecturers on student presentations have been widely shared in video being circulated on social media.

A number of students are identified by name as the lecturers critique their work and award marks.

Several videos have been circulating online where the lecturers can be heard discussing the students’ performance at presentations they gave over Zoom.

During their conversation, the lecturers questioned whether one student had ADHD “cos he’s always hyper”.

They said one group of students “were so painful to be listening to” and suggested one female student had “something wrong with her”.

One of the lecturers said she thought she would have to “start drilling my teeth” because some students were “so painful to be listening to”.

Talking about other students who made a presentation, they said: “I couldn’t take much more anyways, I was exhausted.”

The embarrassing incident has forced GMIT president Dr Orla Flynn to “wholeheartedly apologise to our students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay.”

She said GMIT was “known as a student-centred institute and some of the comments made by our staff do not reflect the values to which we aspire”.

Dr Flynn said they were “taking the breaches of GMIT policies and data protection legislation very seriously”.

She added that apologies were being issued to the students directly concerned.

