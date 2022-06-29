Gardaí have announced that they will now conduct a full cold case review into the high profile murder of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier who was murdered in December 1996.

The French filmmaker (39) was battered to death with a stone and breeze block on the night on December 22, 1996 at her holiday home in Toormore, near Schull in Co Cork.

The garda cold-case unit carried out a detailed "scoping exercise" last year into the killing of the mother-of-one last year.

A preliminary review by cold case investigators was completed in January.

The report - which was to recommend whether a full garda review of the case was then submitted to Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who was in charge of special crime operations in An Garda Síochána before his retirement on Tuesday.

It has now been announced that the murder case will be reviewed by specialist officers after a decision was finally made last night.

“Following a review by Assistant Commissioner, Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case,” a garda spokesman said today.

“On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” he added.

Late last year, the force appointed the team to carry out a preliminary assessment of the investigation into the killing.

Four detectives from the Serious Crime Review Team examined the case file, which exceeds 4,000 pages and has been submitted four times to the DPP.

It is understood that the team examined whether forensics issues and advances in technology would make the case worth revisiting.

It also examined witness statements and whether people who declined to co-operate 25 years ago might now have changed their position, possibly due to a change in their personal circumstances.

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s only child, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, raised the possibility of a full cold-case review of his mother’s murder when he met Chief Supt Con Cadogan of the West Cork Division in Schull in October.

Self-confessed chief suspect Ian Bailey also wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris three times last year seeking a full review. Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the murder and wants the case reinvestigated in order to “clear his name”, he said.

The 64-year-old was twice arrested but never charged in Ireland in connection with Ms Toscan du Plantier’s murder. He has repeatedly denied involvement in the killing, but in 2019 he was convicted in France in absentia of her murder and sentenced to 25 years.

On three occasions, the Irish courts have denied attempts by the French authorities to extradite him. In an interview with this newspaper over Christmas, the former journalist said it was clear that the French are determined to hold him responsible.

“Technically, I’m an international fugitive. The French are still trying to get me. It doesn’t keep me awake at night. But until it’s over, it’s not over.

"I hope the truth comes out in my lifetime. I can’t do anything about what’s happened to me. I have to let it go. I’m not consumed by anger or resentment, and I’m not embittered. It’s a miracle I’m not.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting on the specifics of the investigation

Earlier this month in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that gardaí will do everything they possibly can to bring the murderer of Sophie Toscan du Plantier to justice, saying the case was “a stain on Irish society.”

He was responding to a West Cork TD who said the public wanted to know that the brutal 1996 killing was still being investigated, and who criticised what he called “posturing” in the locality of the killing.

“I want to say that this murder is a stain on Irish society. I think it was greeted with shock and horror by the people of the country,” Micheál Martin told Rural Independent deputy Michael Collins.

The victim was a prominent socialite and filmmaker married to the famous head of the French film body Unifrance, Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a close friend of President Jacques Chirac.