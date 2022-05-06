Coeliac society warns people against tests claiming to ‘diagnose food intolerance’

The Coeliac Society of Ireland has issued a warning over the use of tests marketed as diagnosing food intolerance after it emerged that an increasing number of people are using them to try and find out whether they have coeliac disease.

Speaking at the launch of Coeliac Awareness Week 2022, dietitian and nutritionist Sarah Keogh said that food intolerance tests are known to be “unreliable” because they are not able to determine whether or not someone is coeliac or even intolerant to gluten.

The Coeliac Society believes thousands of people who are using tests marketed as food intolerance tests, either at home or in medical clinics, in an attempt to diagnose gastrointestinal issues could be doing themselves more harm than good because of “misleading and inaccurate marketing that surrounds this multi-million industry”.

Ms Keogh said food intolerance tests are causing “quite a few issues” for the Society in recent times.

“They are really popular because you can get them online or spend more to do the test in a clinic. Unfortunately, science shows that these tests do not diagnose food intolerance,” she said.

“Most people who go for these tests don’t know that and so they’re spending lots of money and possibly doing long term harm to their health by putting faith in the so-called results that these tests are providing.”

Ms Keogh said one of the tests, which uses a person’s blood sample, is “particularly problematic”.

“One of these tests which is particularly problematic is a blood test called an IgG or immunoglobulin G test. This is where a person has a blood sample taken, either at a clinic or with a kit they use at home. This sample is then sent to a laboratory where the sample is tested for IgG levels to a range of foods,” she said.

“IgG is an immune protein in the body and according to the companies selling these tests, if you have a high IgG reaction for a food it can mean that you are intolerant to that food. However, there is no scientific evidence that IgG test results reflect any actual food intolerances or sensitivity, and they certainly don’t tell you if you are coeliac.

“In fact, the current science shows that these tests probably only tell a person what they have eaten recently.”

The Society said the only “reliable” way to determine if you have coeliac disease is to get a blood test done with your GP. For these tests to be accurate, you must be eating gluten for at least six weeks up to the time of the test.

Consultant paediatrician and Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCD said The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has been “very clear that IgG tests do not diagnose food intolerance”.

Alfonso Rodriguez Herrera said: “It is perfectly normal for IgG levels to increase when someone eats a food, it does not mean that the person is intolerant to the food, it is just normal functioning of the immune system.”

Mr Rodriguez Herrera said delayed, or misdiagnosis is the “biggest issue” with coeliac disease.

“People who use the tests without proper medical follow-up are still potentially coeliac and still face the symptoms like abdominal pain, recurring mouth-ulcers, weight-loss, vomiting and diarrhoea because they are still exposed to gluten in their daily lives,” he said.

“When someone continues undiagnosed then they are at greater risk of developing other health conditions such as osteoporosis, fertility issues, liver abnormalities, and even some forms of cancer.”