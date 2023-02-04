Cocaine worth an estimated 700,000 euro seized in Dublin

The seizure came in an investigation into organised crime.

Cocaine worth an estimated 700,000 euro has been seized in the Irish capital.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin on Friday.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

A sum of 2,900 euro in cash was also seized.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are continuing.