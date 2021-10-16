Cocaine worth €35,000 and two air guns seized in west Clare operation

Cocaine worth an estimated €35,000 has been seized and a man arrested following a search in the west Clare region.

Two air guns – one was an air rifle type - were also discovered by gardaí as part of the investigation under Operation Tara.

Officers attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit and Kilrush Garda Station conducted the search.

The man, aged in his 30s, arrested by gardaí was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Gardaí said investigations ongoing.