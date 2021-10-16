| 14.7°C Dublin

Cocaine worth €35,000 and two air guns seized in west Clare operation

The seizure. Photo released by gardaí. Expand

Close

The seizure. Photo released by gardaí.

The seizure. Photo released by gardaí.

The seizure. Photo released by gardaí.

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

Cocaine worth an estimated €35,000 has been seized and a man arrested following a search in the west Clare region.

Two air guns – one was an air rifle type - were also discovered by gardaí as part of the investigation under Operation Tara.

Officers attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit and Kilrush Garda Station conducted the search.

The man, aged in his 30s, arrested by gardaí was detained at Kilrush Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Gardaí said investigations ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy