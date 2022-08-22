Gardaí in Ronanstown seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3.2 million along with drug paraphernalia and €21,500 in cash

Gardaí have seized approximately €3.2 million of suspected cocaine along with €21,500 in cash and arrested one man as part of an investigation in Clondalkin, Co Dublin yesterday.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

At approximately 7pm yesterday evening, gardaí attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit conducted a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

During the course of the search, Gardaí located and seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis.

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search.

Investigations are ongoing.