Cocaine worth €12m seized in Cork on shipment from Central America

The drugs seized in Cork weigh 172kgs and are worth €12m

Gardaí have not yet identified which organised crime gang is responsible for the biggest drugs seizure of the year with a value of more than €12m, according to senior sources.

Around 172kg of cocaine was seized in Cork yesterday as part of a major operation.

The joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service uncovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €12.04m in Ringaskiddy Port.

The drugs were discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America.

Senior sources say gardaí have not yet identified which organised crime gang is responsible for the seizure.

“There are very few gangs operating in this country that have the means to directly organise such a massive shipment from central America,” a source said.

“However, there is no doubt that this would well be within the capabilities of the Kinahan cartel or the international network controlled by The Penguin [German-based drugs trafficker George Mitchell who is originally from Ballyfermot].”

Gardaí have also not ruled out that a number of different organised crime gangs may have “clubbed together” to bring in the massive haul.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.

Meanwhile, Assistant Garda Commissioner and head of organised and serious crime John O’Driscoll said in a statement the joint operation “demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities.

“The Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity.”

Mick Gilligan, director of Customs Drug Law Enforcement, also commented on the seizure: “Combating the smuggling of controlled drugs such as cocaine into this jurisdiction, in collaboration with An Garda Síochána is a priority for Revenue.”

He said that Revenue’s customs services had deployed the “full suite” of its specialist search resources including its container X-ray scanner, canine drug detection teams, container inspection teams and deep rummage officers from its Customs National Maritime Service.

Mr Gilligan said the seizure of cocaine “will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken every day by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí”.

