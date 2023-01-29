Cocaine seized by police in Co Wicklow

A number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Irish police have seized cocaine valued at 100,000 euro and arrested a man following a search in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The search was carried out on Saturday by the Terenure District Drugs unit as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 6 area.

A number of mobiles and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at Rathmines Garda Station.