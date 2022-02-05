Cocaine and tablets worth €220,000 seized as gardaí arrest two men

Two men are being held after gardaí seized cocaine and tablets worth €220,000 on Friday night.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown searched a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm yesterday as part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of drugs.

In the course of the search cocaine and tablets with an estimated street value of €220,000 were recovered.

Two men were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown garda station, where both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996 where they can be held for up to seven days.