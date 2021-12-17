Coalition faces backbench revolt over 5pm closing time for pubs and restaurants

THE Coalition is facing a major backlash from backbenchers to Nphet’s proposal to close pubs and restaurants at 5pm.

The shock recommendation is being considered by the Coalition leaders and senior ministers this afternoon ahead of an expected announcement later – with some calls for the closing time to be set at 9pm or 10pm instead.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and senior ministerial colleagues now find themselves caught in a crossfire between the Nphet advice, and the views of several TDs and Senators who want the new rules to be watered down.

Nphet has also recommended that attendances at outdoor events be limited to 50pc or 5,000 attendees. It advised that indoor theatres, cinemas, entertainment, cultural and sporting events should also be subject to a 5pm curfew and attendance limited to 50pc of capacity.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has told Health Minister Donnelly in a letter that the new restrictions should come into effect as soon as possible and no later than midnight on Sunday.

As the Cabinet sub-committee and full Cabinet meet this Friday afternoon to consider the fresh advice from public health officials, TDs and Senators in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have expressed strong opposition and scepticism about the need to shutter hospitality at 5pm.

Former rural affairs minister Michael Ring has called for the advice to be rejected, while his former Cabinet colleague Regina Doherty tweeted: “If Nphet are really saying that two double vaccinated and boosted people can’t have a pizza and a pint after 5pm then I give up.”

Former agriculture minister and Fianna Fáil backbencher Barry Cowen tweeted: “Obviously am not privy to specific details of nphet recommendations but surely a 9 or 10pm curfew with weekly review of figures.

"Ramp up boosters with updated Covid certs for entrance to all indoor events. People open to compromise not confrontation in interest of public health."

A group of Fianna Fáil senators including Malcolm Byrne, Pat Casey, Ollie Crowe, Lisa Chambers and Eugene Murphy have all expressed their opposition to the move with some preparing to take to the plinth later on Friday to call on the Government to reject the advice.

In a joint-statement, Messrs Casey and Crowe condemned the proposed shutdown of all hospitality at 5pm as “disastrous for the thousands of workers in the Hospitality Sector and discriminatory as this will have a disproportionate effect on people living in Rural Ireland”.

Mr Byrne said he was “totally opposed” to the 5pm closing time and said it will “simply lead to an increase house parties.

Mr Murphy tweeted: "As most pubs don't open until 6pm, I cannot see any possible proposal from NPHET to close by 5pm acceptable to Government."

Ms Chambers said that the proposed 5pm closing for hospitality meant “many rural pubs can’t open at all as they often only open in the evening” .

The Indo Daily: Permission to speak: Has NPHET been silenced?

She added on Twitter: "People will socialise at home. Surely it’s better and safer to have regulated spaces like bars and restaurants?”