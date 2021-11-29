Clubs should sanction fans involved in violence before FAI Cup final, minister says

Gardaí on the scene after violent scenes before the FAI Cup final on Sunday 28/11

The Sports Minister has said that football fans involved in the violence before yesterday’s FAI Cup final need to be sanctioned by their clubs.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident in Irishtown which saw bottles and flares thrown at supporters prior to the game between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic at the Aviva Stadium.

A pre-match family fanzone was being held for St Pat’s fans at the Irishtown House pub when they were attacked.

Read More

Sports Minister Jack Chambers described the violence as “shocking” and said that those involved need to be held to account by their clubs.

“I was at the match myself last night between Bohs and Pat’s, and I saw the footage after the game and it was shocking,” he told Newstalk.

“It was an excellent game but I think behaviour like this undermines the sporting event itself.

“There’s obviously a criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána, but I think whatever fan is identified by their respective club needs to be sanctioned and brought to account by their club.”

Mr Chambers also said that no club would want to see fans behave this way in their name and that it was “totally unacceptable” for children to witness such violence.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident and attempting to identify all of the people involved.

A spokesman said that order was quickly restored by gardaí who attended the scene and that no arrests have yet been made.

Video footage shared on social media shows a group dressed in black fighting with others outside the bar while bottles and fireworks were thrown.

Bottles appeared to have been taken from bins which were knocked over in the clash.

Commenting on the incident last night, the Irishtown House management said: “We would like to congratulate St Patrick’s Athletic on their FAI Cup final win today. As everyone is aware of the videos circulating on social media, our prematch family fanzone was disturbed by a bunch of thugs.

“We would like to thank the St Patrick’s supporters for keeping their integrity and not retaliating as requested by management and staff. It’s unfortunate that a small number of people want to ruin it for everyone else,” they said on Twitter.

St Patrick’s Athletic went on to claim the FAI Cup after beating Bohemians on penalties.