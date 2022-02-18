‘Climb your stairs, climb the local mountain, but do join in because it’s for a great cause’ – Imelda May urges support for ‘Climb With Charlie’ challenge

Irish singer Imelda May is the latest celebrity to give her backing to Charlie Bird’s Croagh Patrick climb challenge.

The Dublin native revealed she will be on tour in Wales for the ‘Climb with Charlie’ event, but has vowed to find something to climb on the date it is taking place, enabling her to participate in the fundraising appeal.

Former RTÉ correspondent, Mr Bird has organised a climb on Ireland’s most sacred mountain in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, after he recently received a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

“I will be joining Charlie Bird and loads of amazing people for Climb with Charlie on April 2. All proceeds go to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House,” Ms May said.

“Amazing people who just do really special and important work. I don’t know how I’m going to join, it’s going to be the first day of my tour, I’ll be in Wales, I’ll find a stairway to climb or something, I will do something to be with everybody in spirit.”

“I wish I could be on Croagh Patrick but if you want to join and there’s loads of things you can do, like I said, climb your stairs, climb the local mountain but do join in because it’s for a great cause and Charlie is a great guy.”

Mr Bird welcomed May’s announcement online this evening, he said: “Another great singer joining to support Climb with Charlie.”

“And yes, we have many more surprises on the way. Thanks to all of them for extending the hand of friendship. And thanks to the tens of thousands of people across the country who are supporting me.”

A raft of celebrities, sports stars and well-known Irish people have thrown their backing behind the charitable climb, including singer Daniel O’Donnell, Davy Ftizgerald, Donie O’Sullivan, Dermot Bannon and Baz Ashmawy.

Last week, Vicky Phelan vowed that she would do “everything” in her power to join Charlie Bird at Croagh Patrick.

The CervicalCheck campaigner said she will do everything she can to travel to Mayo in April to offer her support to the fundraiser.

“Charlie, I will do EVERYTHING within my power to be at Croagh Patrick on April 2 to wave you and all my family and friends and our supporters off,” Ms Phelan said.

“THIS is my goal once treatment finishes at the beginning of March. Fingers, toes and everything crossed I will BE there with you.”