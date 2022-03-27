Climb With Charlie to see 155 separate events as over €700k already raised

There will be at least 155 separate fundraising climbs across the country as part of Charlie Bird’s ‘Climb With Charlie’ initiative next Saturday.

Charlie Bird will summit Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The former RTÉ news correspondent, who was diagnosed with MND last year, has seen more than €700,000 already raised through his initiative in advance of the April 2 climb.

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the 155 Climb with Charlie fundraising climbs all over Ireland next Saturday, with many of the nation’s best known faces throwing their support behind the event.

Hundreds of people will also undertake climbs in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, arranging walks and runs across mountains, parkland and town squares.

Read More

Charlie and his group of family, friends and followers are currently in the final days of training ahead of their own fundraising climb this weekend on Croagh Patrick.

Charlie Bird said he’s “overwhelmed” at how successful this campaign has been.

“It was initially supposed to be me, friends and family climbing Croagh Patrick. Since then, I have been blown away by the amazing generosity, support and kindness of people in Ireland and around the world.

“I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people are taking part in Climb with Charlie events across the world. With the big day fast approaching I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.

“Donations can be made and you can find details of local fundraising climbs on our campaign page www.climbwithcharlie.ie. If you can’t physically take part in a climb or walk, even lighting a candle to show support would mean so much,” Charlie said.

Charlie is encouraging everyone to take part in their own way. People can support the campaign by climbing a hill, walking to the local park or shop.