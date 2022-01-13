‘Climb with Charlie’ – Meet the Westport pupils backing Charlie Bird’s Croagh Patrick challenge

A primary school teacher at Scoil Phádraig in Westport has said ‘Climb With Charlie’ is a “feel good story” for the entire country.

Colm Carney said the community in Westport, Co Mayo, has rallied together and offered their support to Charlie Bird ahead of his climb of Croagh Patrick in April.

“There is a fantastic community here and Westport is famous for a lot of things. This idea gives a different focus and it’s important that everybody is working together towards a very simple goal but a very important goal as well,” Mr Carney told Independent.ie.

“It’s a very positive and feel-good story and I think that’s why the whole country has kind of been taken in by it, obviously the news is not good news either and there’s a very sad central message in it but at the same time there’s somebody that needs help and that’s when Irish people are at their best.

“I think when people see something that is being done for a very genuine reason everybody supports it and gets behind it and that’s certainly what’s happened here in Westport,” he said.

The former RTÉ correspondent is planning to climb Ireland’s most sacred mountain in April to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Foundation and Pieta House through his ‘Climb With Charlie’ event.

He will undertake the challenge despite recently being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease as he wants to raise awareness of people suffering terminal illnesses or those “going through a hard time”.

Pupils from the school wrote a letter to Mr Bird to let him know that they were thinking of him and that they would walk with him.

In the letter they said: “We are the boys and girls from Scoil Phadraig in Westport. We heard that you are coming to climb Croagh Patrick in April (Fr. Charlie mentioned it - shhh!!) .. Charlie, we also heard that you are sick - we know it's not a small sickness like a sore throat or a tummy bug.

"We understand that it’s bigger than that. We think it is so cool that even though you are feeling unwell, you are going to come and Climb Croagh Patrick.

“It takes a big heart to think about helping others when you are not feeling so great yourself. We learn a lot in Scoil Phadraig about helping others and doing the right thing even when it isn’t easy.”

The letter added: From Monday January 17th, each day, every class in our school will take turns to walk the Daily Mile route around our school until you come to Croagh Patrick in April. We will be walking with you in spirit. We will post some photos to keep you and us motivated! Our school motto is “Ar Aghaidh le Chéile” - Going forward together, which we think is a very nice thought to share with you today.”

This is the letter I received from The Pupils of Scoil Phadraig in Westport. Just look at the amazing last paragraph.

Maybe I will come to Westport sometime after the 17th of January and walk the daily mile route with you. You are Brillo. pic.twitter.com/PBslRqbIHT — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 9, 2022

They also designed footprints with inspirational messages on them which their teacher, Ms Gannon, brought with her to the Late Late Show on Friday night.

“Another teacher in our school, Ms Nicole Gannon, is a member of the Clew Bay Pipe Band and it just so happened that they were invited up on the Friday night that Charlie Bird was appearing to launch the Climb with Charlie.

“One of our teachers here, Mrs Sharon McGreal, had this idea that we would reach out to him just to mention that like everybody in the country, we were thinking of him.

“She came up with the idea of these footprints and this idea that we will walk with you and about 150 children over a number of classes designed these footprints and they might have written a message of hope and along with the letter, Ms Gannon then brought it up to Dublin with her and gave it to a member of The Late Late Show production team.

“We tweeted it ourselves and then it was just the next day when he tweeted it himself that it really kind of took off then. We knew he had actually received it then and that it had struck a chord with him, which was great,” he said.

Just look at what was waiting for me in RTÉ last night. Over 150 drawing of feet from pupils at Scoil Phadraig, Newport Road Westport.With the inspiring message ‘we will be walking with you in spirit every day’.Wow ‘Go raibh maith agat o bhun mo chroi’. Charlie. pic.twitter.com/PbuijOj3zc — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) January 8, 2022

Mr Bird and his wife Claire called the school on Monday to thank them for their support.

The couple plan to visit the school in the coming weeks.

“There was a phone call here from Charlie and his wife and they just got in touch to say that they were very touched by it and that they hope to visit Westport in the next week or so and they were hoping to call into the school to meet some of the children and to just even walk with the children,” he said.