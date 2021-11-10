A replica of Cop26 summit's main UN negotiation stage, carrying activists dressed as world leaders, is half-sunk in the Clyde Canal during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are considering a draft decision that highlights “alarm and concern” about global warming the planet already is experiencing and continues to call on the world to cut about half of its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030.

The early version of the cover decision at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, doesn’t provide specific agreements on the three major goals that the UN set going into the climate talks.

The draft decision does mention the need to cut emissions by 45pc by 2030 from 2010 levels and acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to their pledge of providing $100 billion a year in financial help by 2020 to help poor nations dead with global warming.

The draft reaffirms the goals set in Paris in 2015 of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred.

The document notes with alarm that the world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times and how that’s harmed every part of the globe.

Whatever comes out of the talks has to be unanimously approved by nearly 200 nations attending the Glasgow negotiations.