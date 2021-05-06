Alcohol will be cheaper in Northern Ireland after minimum unit pricing (MUP) is introduced in the Republic.

THERE is an “undeniable risk” that people will travel over the Border to bulk buy cheaper alcohol after minimum unit pricing (MUP) is introduced in the Republic, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Minimum unit pricing will kick in from January next year, but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it might be 2023 “or longer” before it was introduced in Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said that there would be pressure put on political parties in the North to implement MUP as soon as possible.

“There is an undeniable risk that having higher alcohol prices here, or at least the absence of very cheap alcohol from our shelves and from our stores, will encourage people to go to Northern Ireland,” he said yesterday.

“That’s not something that we are denying,” he added.

Mr Varadkar had initially wanted to bring it in during his tenure as health minister and said the delay was because the Government was waiting for Northern Ireland to implement something similar.

“You can’t put off doing the right thing forever,” he said.

“What we will be doing is putting pressure on the Northern Ireland executive and the parties in Northern Ireland to follow suit.”

He said he would be raising this with his counterparts in Northern Ireland and that because Sinn Féin had voted for minimum unit pricing here, it should work to implement MUP in the

North.

MUP will be determined by the strength of alcohol in the drink.

Mr Donnelly said this was a public health measure that would help save lives and address the harms of alcohol misuse.

Mr Varadkar said that MUP would lead to 200 fewer alcohol-related deaths annually and 6,000 fewer hospital admissions. It would help reduce domestic abuse related to alcohol.