‘Clear and apparent’ that State failed to address Mother and Baby Homes in any way, Children’s Minister says

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said the apology from the Taoiseach today to the victims of Mother and Baby Homes will make it clear that the government accepts responsibility on behalf of the state failings to address the issue.

Minister O’Gorman said it was “clear and apparent” that the State, under successive governments, failed in any way to address the issue and said it was important for victims to hear the State acknowledging the role it played.

“I think the apology today is important, particularly in the context of concerns raised by survivors since the report’s release yesterday, that there isn’t enough focus on the role and failing of the State over decades, to provide for the fundamental rights for the mothers who entered the homes and the babies who were born there.

“When you read the report and see the fact that inspectors from the Department of Local Government were time and time again highlighting the huge infant mortality rates in the mother and baby homes across the country.

“It is clear and apparent that the State, under successive governments, failed in any way to address the issue. I think it’s important in the context, that the Taoiseach makes a clear and unambiguous statement on behalf of the State that we are sorry for what happened to the women who entered these homes, to the children who were born in these homes and use this as a basis of trying to rebuild a relationship of trust with survivors. A relationship that has been so badly damaged,” Minister O’Gorman said on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One.

The Minister says no one in government is trying to “deflect responsibility” and this is why the government is making the apology today.

Many survivors of Mother and Baby Homes have said the apology is coming too soon as many victims will not have had time to go through the 3,000 page report, which was released yesterday.

“I don’t think the Taoiseach or anyone in government is trying to foist or deflect responsibility and that’s why the apology is coming today, and why we have set out 22 steps in our action plan of responses,” the Minister said.

A webinar was provided to survivors yesterday afternoon, allowing them a first glimpse and overview of the investigation findings, and Mr O’Gorman said he thought this was the best way to get the information to survivors as fast as possible, given the pandemic.

Minister O’Gorman said he has asked his department and the Attorney General to bring forward the information and tracing legislation which will allow victims access their personal information.

“My department will be receiving the archive of the commission of investigation at the end of February and we know we will receive many requests from adoptees and from mothers for their information. My department has done detailed work and created a new unit to engage and take on those requests,” he said.

Minister O’Gorman said his department will be in a position to address access requests from mothers and adoptees from the end of February and said he hopes to have the information and tracing legislation in the Oireachtas by the end of the year.

The Minister says the delay in getting legislation to the Oireachtas is due to taking a “new approach” with the legislation, and said it was an approach “survivors and advocates have asked the government to take”.

An inter-departmental group is to be formed which will create proposals for redress for victims which will be brought to cabinet by April 30, Minister O’Gorman said.

Online Editors