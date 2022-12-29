Claudine Keane leads tributes to husband Robbie’s grandmother

Claudine Keane has paid tribute to her husband’s grandmother in a touching post online.

Robbie Keane announced the death of his beloved grandmother, Ettie, on Wednesday - just two months following the sad passing of his mother, Anne.

His wife shared a message online today where she described the Irish football legend’s grandmother as a “great lady”.

“RIP Mrs Keane, A great lady for a cup of tea and a chat,” she said.

“The only person I have met that could chat more than me. You will be fondly remembered by all as a lovely and outgoing kind and caring lady.”

Bernadette Keane’s funeral will take place on Saturday at 11.30am at St. Agnes’ Church in Crumlin.

Her funeral notice said Mrs Keane died “peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Glenaulin Nursing Home”.

It comes not long after the death of Robbie’s beloved mother Anne Keane in October.

At the time of her funeral mass, which took place at St Agnes's Church in Crumlin, Keane said his mother was the “glue that held everyone together”.

Speaking during the funeral mass, Robbie said his mother Anne was “truly loved by all” and had an “infectious sense of humour”.

“There are so many words to describe our mother - kind, generous, caring, strong, selfless and resilient, but the word that sums her up the most in family orientated,” he said.

“Family was everything to her and everything she did was for her children.”