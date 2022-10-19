Clare man appears in court charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Stephanie Fitzpatrick

A 38-year old north Clare man has appeared in court charged with the dangerous driving causing the death of Stephanie Fitzpatrick.

At Ennis District Court today, Damian McNamara of Lissatunna, Ennistymon appeared after being charged with the dangerous driving causing the death of Ms Fitzpatrick at Cloonaveigh, Lahinch Rd, Ennistymon on Saturday, February 19.

Ms Fitzpatrick was a front seat passenger in the 05-D registered car at the time of the fatal road crash.

In evidence of arrest, charge and caution at 10.10am before court at Ennis courthouse on Wednesday, Sgt David O'Connor of Ennistymon Garda Station told the court that Mr McNamara made ‘no reply’ after caution.

Judge Mary Larkin granted legal aid to solicitor, Daragh Hassett to represent Mr McNamara in the case.

Mr Hassett said that it was “a serious matter”.

He had no questions for Sgt O’Connor on the arrest, charge and caution of his client.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case go forward on indictment to the circuit court.

Sgt Lonergan said Gardai had no objection to bail provided that Mr McNamara surrender his passport and have no contact with material witnesses in the case.

Mr Hassett said he had no issue with the conditions for his client.

Sgt Lonergan said the case could be adjourned to November 9, when Mr McNamara is due in court concerning a summary matter that will be dealt with by summons.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr McNamara on bail to appear at Ennis District Court on November 9.

Ms Fitzpatrick was part of a large and well known family from Doolin Road, Lisdoonvarna.

Stephanie was predeceased by her father Patrick.

She is survived by her mother Biddy, brothers Pauric, Gerry, Noel, Kieran and Fintan and her sisters Marian, Carole, Tina and Eilish.