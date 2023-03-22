Claire Byrne set to return to TV as host of new quiz show on RTÉ

Claire Byrne will host the new quiz show starting in April.

Claire Byrne is set to return to our screens next month to present a new quiz show on RTÉ.

The broadcaster will host Ireland’s Smartest, which will see her put the country’s most intelligent quizzers through their paces.

The former Prime Time presenter is also the frontrunner to replace Ryan Tubridy as the next host of The Late Late Show.

She has been tipped for the coveted role alongside fellow RTÉ broadcasters including Sarah McInerney and Brendan O’Connor.

Ms Byrne said the new 10-part series is a “completely new type of show” for her.

The mother-of-three stepped down from her Monday night TV show, Claire Byrne Live, in May 2022 after seven years, citing family reasons.

Speaking about her new quiz show, she said: “I was left in awe of these contestants from all over Ireland who can produce correct answers to some really tricky questions under the glare of the lights, in the intensity of the studio, in front of an audience and with the clock ticking all the while.

“It's great fun, with lots of tension and you'll get to test yourself against the best too from the comfort of your own sofa to see who will be awarded the title of Ireland's Smartest.”

In front of a studio audience, three contestants will compete in each show in order to be crowned the series champion.

Ireland’s Smartest starts with a general knowledge round followed by a category round, with a chance of a bonus point each time a contestant buzzes in early with a correct answer.

The lowest-scoring contestant is eliminated before the final quickfire round, which sees the last two contestants face off head-to-head.

The final round uses a distinctive time-trial that sees the first contestant set a time that the other contestant must beat.

Ireland’s Smartest will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, April 2, at 7.30pm.