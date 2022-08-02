Civil War centenary event at Béal na mBláth will celebrate legacy of ‘lost leader’ Michael Collins

Michael Collins in London for negotiations between representatives of Sinn Féin and the British government that resulted in the Anglo-Irish Treaty of December 1921. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

ONE of the biggest ceremonies in the Civil War centenary programme will celebrate the legacy of General Michael Collins.

The Free State finance minister, who as IRA intelligence chief masterminded the War of Independence guerrilla campaign against British forces, was killed in an ambush by anti-Treaty fighters in his native west Cork on August 22, 1922. He was 31.

A recent survey by UK military academics named Collins and US War of Independence leader George Washington as among the most dangerous enemies the British empire ever faced.

The guerrilla warfare tactics developed by Collins are still studied in military academies today.

To mark the centenary of his death, a ceremony at the Béal na mBláth ambush site on Sunday, August 21, will be addressed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

“This is a sensitive year for commemorations as we remember the centenary of the onset of the Civil War,” Mr Martin said.

“Throughout our country, we have hundreds of places where the decisive moments and personalities of our revolution are marked.

“One such place is Béal na mBláth, which has a resonance that will last for centuries, capturing as it does the tragedy of a lost leader, the lost hopes and dreams of an individual who achieved so much in his short lifetime.

“The name instantly brings to mind the tragedy and loss of the towering figure of Michael Collins, and it is fitting that we come together to commemorate the centenary of his death.”

The decision to have the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – the parties that trace their roots to the divisions in the Civil War – deliver addresses at the ceremony next August will emphasise the historical significance of the occasion.

Mr Varadkar said history will also record the importance of the current coalition government.

“I do think civil war politics in this country is over as a consequence of the coalition we are in now,” he said.

“But I think also, when we both speak together at that event, it will be an opportunity to reflect on how successful our state has been over the past 100 years.

“I know we have a lot of problems, we talk about them all the time, and that is rightly so.

“But we have had 100 years of democracy, 30 peaceful transitions of power, we’ve gone from being one of the poorest countries in Europe to being one of the most prosperous and relatively safe country to live in.

"Living standards are well above the European average and none of that was true 100 years ago, and while we have a lot of problems that we need to fix, the vision of those founding fathers has largely been achieved.

“It is a real honour, and as leader of Fine Gael, present Fine Gael in particular, it’s a real honour to be able to be there at the centenary and speak at it. I really want to thank the organising committee for asking me to do it.”

The Taoiseach’s office has portraits of both Fianna Fáil founder Eamon de Valera and Collins on the wall, and both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar said they envisage them remaining there.

The Defence Forces will have special honour guards at the ceremony, which will also feature the Rolls-Royce armoured car, Sliabh na mBan, that accompanied Collins on his fateful tour of inspection in west Cork.

Mr Varadkar hailed Collins as instrumental in founding the modern Irish State, and ranked him as “first among equals among its founders”.

General Michael Collins Commemoration Committee chairman Garret Kelleher said they wanted to make the 2022 event very special.

“We are delighted and honoured that two speakers of the calibre of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have accepted our invitation to speak at the centenary commemoration,” he said.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming them, members of the extended Collins family and many visitors to Béal na mBláth for what we hope will be a commemoration that befits the occasion and pays due honour to one of Ireland’s greatest leaders.”

Major events are also planned for next year to mark the May 24 centenary of anti-Treaty forces being ordered to “dump arms” and suspend all military operations, marking the end of the bitter conflict.