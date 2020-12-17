Civil servants expressed unease at request during election campaign to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Civil servants were uneasy about acceding to a request from the Chief Justice to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during the General Election campaign earlier this year.

Mr Justice Frank Clarke wrote to then Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan on February 4 requesting a vacancy be filled.

The position was ultimately given to former Attorney General Séamus Woulfe, but not until July, by which point a new Government had been formed.

He subsequently became embroiled in controversy over his involvement in ‘Golfgate’, while Justice Minister Helen McEntee faced questions over his selection when five sitting judges had also expressed an interest in the role.

Internal email correspondence released by the Department of Justice under the Freedom of Information Act shows officials believed it would not be appropriate for the government to make such a decision during an election campaign.

One pointed to guidelines from Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser that ministers should refrain from significant policy decisions, public appointments or funding announcements during an election campaign.

While Mr Flanagan wrote to the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board that month requesting a list of suitable candidates, he also made it clear to the Chief Justice Frank Clarke that any decision on an appointment would have to wait until the formation of a new government.

In his letter of February 4, Mr Clarke said there was one vacancy on the court and that he would soon be unable to assign cases to Ms Justice Mary Irvine as she was due to chair the CervicalCheck tribunal.

Ultimately she was unable to chair the tribunal as she was appointed President of the High Court.

Mr Justice Clarke also raised the prospect of another judge retiring while Ms Justice Irvine was involved in the tribunal.

He said in the circumstances it may be appropriate to fill the outstanding vacancy.

