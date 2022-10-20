The department of Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said the Citywest Transit Hub has reached capacity

Dublin’s Citywest Transit Hub, which accommodates asylum seekers, has reached capacity and cannot accept any more people at this time.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed that the facility is now full, due to what has been described as the “significant increase” in the number of people seeking accommodation in recent weeks.

As a result, the department said it has taken the decision to “pause” arrivals to the transit hub until numbers can reduce, in the “interests of the welfare of those presently at Citywest awaiting accommodation”.

In the meantime, entry to the Citywest facility for both international protection (IP) and Ukrainian people “will be paused and kept under review,” the department said in a statement.

It said people arriving at airports “may have to wait there if arriving overnight”, and supports will be provided to them by NGOs.

If capacity becomes available, entry to Citywest will be prioritised for “families and those with vulnerabilities” where possible.

“For those arriving into the country as IP applicants or claiming temporary protection, if accommodation is not immediately available for them, communications with them will continue and supports will be offered through NGOs where possible,” the statement added.

“All those who have alternative accommodation options are asked to avail of these, including pledged accommodation and to not attend Citywest presently.”

The department said it is working “urgently” across Government and with agencies, NGOs and local authorities to bring new accommodation on board so that the State’s humanitarian responsibilities can be met for both IP applicants and people from Ukraine.

Officials from the Department have also briefed the Ukrainian Embassy on the situation.

However, the department said access to suitable accommodation is “severely constrained” and current projections indicate a shortfall of 15,000 beds by December as the number of Ukrainians and IP applicants arriving is expected to “remain at elevated levels”.

It comes as over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection) are currently being accommodated by the State. That’s compared to 7,250 at this time last year.

To date, the department has contracted approximately 25pc of hotel beds in Ireland, alongside hostels, guest houses, pledged accommodation, sports stadiums, scout facilities, tented accommodation and modular units.